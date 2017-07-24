Open House To Talk Travel In Moffat County

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an open house in Craig Tuesday to discuss preliminary alternatives for managing roads and trails on BLM-administered lands in Moffat County. The BLM is taking a comprehensive multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages in the area to address current and future needs. The open house gives the public the opportunity to ask questions and comment on the BLM’s plan for travel management. The field office has inventoried more than 1,300 miles of routes in Moffat County, which includes parts of the Powder Wash, Big Gulch, Seven Mile and Great Divide areas. The open house will take place Tuesday in the conference room at Memorial Regional Health. The public is invited to stop by anytime between 11 and 5:30. Comments can also be e-mailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Dario Archuleta, at 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625. Comments will be most helpful if received by Aug. 23, 2017. For additional information on the travel management plan, click here.

Related