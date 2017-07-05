One Person Dies In I-80 Accident

One person died in an accident Saturday on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs. 57-year-old Douglas Hazelton of Ogden Utah was reportedly driving erratically on the highway when he was struck in the rear by a semi which could not avoid his vehicle. Hazelton was not wearing his seat-belt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead on the scene. Driver impairment due to medication is being investigated as a contributing factor in Hazelton’s erratic driving. His death was the 66th fatality to occur on Wyoming’s highways this year, compared to the 45 deaths that occurred during the same time period in 2016.

