One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning on Routt County Road 33 west of Steamboat. 27-year-old Jordan Register was driving when he lost control, resulting in his pickup going off the road down a 20 foot embankment. Register, who was the only person involved, sustained minor injuries, but refused treatment.
One Injured In Single Vehicle Accident
This entry was posted in News and tagged 27 year old, accident, embankment, injuries, Jordan Register, minor, pickup, Road 33, Routt County, Steamboat, treatment. Bookmark the permalink.