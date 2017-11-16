One Injured In Single Vehicle Accident

Posted on November 16, 2017

One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning on Routt County Road 33 west of Steamboat. 27-year-old Jordan Register was driving when he lost control, resulting in his pickup going off the road down a 20 foot embankment. Register, who was the only person involved, sustained minor injuries, but refused treatment.

