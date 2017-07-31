UPDATE: Identity Of Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident Released

The identity of the man who was injured over the weekend in a motorcycle accident on Highway 13 12 miles south of Craig has been released. 74-year-old Richard Pederson of Minnesota crashed his motorcycle around 3 Sunday afternoon after an attempt to pass a truck on the Highway. While he was passing the truck, Pederson failed to navigate a turn, sending the bike off the side of the road. He was transported to a hospital in Grand Junction with serious injuries. According to Craig Fire and Rescue Captain Kevin Kernen, Pederson was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

