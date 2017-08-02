One Injured In Highway 40 Motorcycle Accident

One person was injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday Morning on Highway 40 west of Maybell. A 76-year-old man from Washington failed to see another biker he was traveling with pull off the highway near Elk Springs. According to Captain Conrad of the Colorado State Patrol, after seeing his companion had pulled over, the man slammed on his brakes, resulting in a loss of control. The man, who was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was flown to Grand Junction for treatment.

