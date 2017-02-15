One Dies In Avalanche

Two men were caught in an avalanche yesterday in the Flat Tops in northwest Garfield County. One of the men was not injured or trapped in the avalanche. He was able to locate his companion, who had tragically died. He then requested help via cell phone. After an extended search for the men, Search and Rescue teams were able to remove the uninjured man, but were not able to remove the body of the deceased due to nightfall. The body will be recovered today. The name of the deceased has not been released, but he was identified as a being from Routt County. This is the first death so far this year in Colorado which has been attributed to an avalanche.

