One Arrested After 3 Car Accident

One person was arrested yesterday afternoon just before 3, after police say she caused a 3 vehicle accident on Yampa Avenue in Craig. Two cars involved, blocked the intersection of Yampa and Sixth for a period of time, while emergency responders could clear the scene. 37 year old Amy Angelo was charged with driving under the influence after she ran a red light resulting in the accident. Angelo is believed to have been under the influence of prescription drugs, but this won’t be confirmed until the results of her blood test is complete. Angelo was transported the hospital, but was not seriously injured. No other injuries were reported. Photos of the accident courtesy of Doug Slaight, click to enlarge.

