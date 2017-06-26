NW Colorado Teenager Dies In Fall From Cliff

An unidentified 17-year-old male from Rifle died Sunday afternoon after falling off a cliff in the Flat Tops in Garfield County near the Rio Blanco County line. The teen was with his girlfriend at the time of the accident. The initial report indicated that he had fallen and was not moving. When search and rescue members reached the body, about 3 ½ later, they confirmed that he had died. Additional information will be made available once all proper notifications have been made and his investigation is complete.

