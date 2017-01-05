NW Colorado Students Nominated To Service Academies

Four area students have been nominated by Congressman Scott Tipton for admission to a U.S. Service Academy. Those nominated are Charles Harrington and Grant Janka of Steamboat, and Casey Turner and Sheridan Harvey of Meeker. Harrison and Turner were nominated for admission to the Air Force Academy, with Janka being nominated for entrance at the Naval Academy and Harvey receiving a nomination to West Point. Tipton stated that these individuals have demonstrated academic commitment while maintaining extraordinary moral character.

Related