Northwest Colorado Health’s Chief Executive Officer Lisa Brown has announced that she will be resigning. Brown was named CEO in January 2011. Prior to that Brown served as the Director of Development at the agency for 2 years. Brown says she is leaving a top-notch team in place that is ready to continue working with the next CEO. Brown will be actively involved in the search for her replacement. A search committee has been established who will vet and interviewing potential candidates.
NW Colorado Health’s CEO To Resign
This entry was posted in News and tagged candidates, CEO, colorado, health, Lisa Brown, northwest, resign, search. Bookmark the permalink.