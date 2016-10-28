No Extradition For “Dating Game Killer”

“The Dating Game Killer” Rodney Alcala who was recently charged with the 1977 murder of Christine Thornton in Sweetwater County, will not be extradited from California to face the charges. Alcala’s is currently being housed in the medical wing of Corcoran Penitentiary in California, and his health has deteriorated to the point that he is not fit to travel. Due to his condition Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe declined to seek the extradition of Alcala. Alcala is believed to have killed Thornton in the summer of 1977, disposing her body on a farm in Sweetwater County. Due to new DNA evidence charges for the murder were brought against Alcala late last month. Alcala who is known as the “Dating Game Killer” for his 1978 appearance on the popular television show is serving a life sentence in California on separate murder charges. Alcala was a prolific serial killer who is estimated to have as many as 130 victims across the United States.

