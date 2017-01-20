A Bill has been introduced in the Colorado Senate to do away with the death penalty in the State. The bill introduced by Senate Minority Leader Democrat Lucia Guzman would repeal the death penalty as a potential punishment for crimes committed after June 30th 2017. As Republicans have a slight majority in the Senate it is highly unlikely Guzman’s bill will even make it out of committee. To view the bill in its entirety click here.
No More Death Penalty In Colorado?
