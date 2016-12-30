New Years DUI Enforcement Starts Friday

The New Years Eve “Heat Is On” campaign in Colorado is taking place through Wednesday. The Colorado State Patrol and other local law enforcement are combining efforts to remove as many intoxicated drivers from the roads as possible. Last year, nearly 400 impaired drivers were arrested and seven deaths occurred during the New Years Eve DUI enforcement period. According to a representative from the Colorado Department of Transportation, nearly one third of the deaths that occurred on Colorado roads in 2016 involved an impaired driver. Another thing to consider before you drink and drive is that a DUI could cost you, as a first time Colorado DUI offender, upwards of $13,000.

