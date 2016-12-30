New Years Activities

There are events in Craig to help you ring in the New Year with friends and family. The Craig Youth Hockey Association is hosting a family friendly New Years Party at the Moffat County Ice Arena. The event will feature a free skate, with food and drinks being offered by the Craig hockey moms. The cost is $5 for the skate and skate rental, with plates of food available for purchase for $5. All proceeds collected will go to benefit the Craig Youth Hockey Association so donations will also be accepted. The party will take place from 5 to 8 at the ice arena. If you have questions call 629-2380. Following the skate party, parents can head to Cassidy’s bar at the Clarion Inn for their New Years Eve Masquerade party. There will be a DJ, drink specials, appetizers, and a free champagne toast at midnight. The Masquerade party starts at 9. If you want to leave your vehicle at home New Year’s night, a shuttle will be running from Downtown Craig to Cassidy’s every half hour. Following your New Years Eve party, if you have the energy, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free “First Day” hikes at many of the State parks in Northwest Colorado on New Years Day. Hikes will be held at Yampa River, Stagecoach, and Steamboat Lake State Parks. For additional information on the hikes click here.

