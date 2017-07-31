Routt County is switching to a new emergency notification system. The county will now be using the notification system EverBridge to send emergency alerts to residents. Routt County residents can register or update their information by following this link. Notifications can be received via text, email or by phone and will include alerts for flash floods, dam breakage, or any other mass emergency situations.
New Routt County Emergency Notification System
