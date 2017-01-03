New Requirements To Register OHV’s And Boats

New regulations are now in effect that require anyone registering a boat, off highway vehicle or snowmobile in Colorado to provide proof of ownership before it can be registered. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is recommending that anyone purchasing any of these machines asks for a bill of sale. If proof of ownership cannot be obtained, a physical inspection of the craft will be required for registration. This can be preformed at any of the CPW offices. All boats and off highway vehicles must be registered before they are operated on public lands or waterways in Colorado. For additional information on the registration process click here.

