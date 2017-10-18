New Railroad Line Coming To Craig?

The Moffat County Commissioners at their meeting yesterday agreed to look for funding to help pay for a study to assess the feasibility of building a railroad line between Craig and the Uintah Basin. Representatives from the 7 County Infrastructure Coalition, which is comprised of members from 7 western counties in Utah, were at the meeting to discuss the potential of partnering with Moffat County to build the rail line. The Coalition expects to receive $1 million in federal grant money to pay for the study, which is estimated to cost $1.1 million. The council agreed to explore a $25,000 DOLA grant which would require a $25,000 match from Moffat County. The commissioners all agreed that construction of the rail line could lead to continued economic development and diversification in the area. They said the feasibility study is a proactive approach to look into expanding an industry, which could help pick up the slack from revenue lost due to declining coal and oil and gas production. Craig Mayor John Ponikvar, who was at the meeting, said the city may also be interested in helping the county with its cost of funding the study. If the rail line were approved, construction could start in 2025, with the rail line opening in 2030.

