New President And GM At Trapper Mine

A new President and General Manager has been hired at Trapper Mine. Michael Morriss will take over for Jim Mattern as the mine’s president and General Manager today. Mattern’s last day with the company is today. Morris has over 30 years of surface coal mining and electric utility experience at various power plants and coal mines in Texas, most recently working as the Director of the Three Oaks Mine in Elgin, Texas. The Board of Directors is confident Morris’s extensive mining experience, along with his work in mine construction, will allow him to provide strong leadership for Trapper Mine, to help guide the mine through the challenges that lie ahead.

