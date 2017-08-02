New Lead Into Missing Man With Alzheimer’s

A credit card owned by the missing senior suffering from Alzheimer’s, was used yesterday in Idaho. 82-year-old Robert Winters, who also suffers from short-term memory loss and a heart condition, stopped to get gas with his wife in Wamsutter around noon Sunday when he reportedly drove off by himself and has not been seen since. Authorities in Idaho have been contacted and are investigating the credit card’s use. Anyone with information on Winters’ location should contact the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Pictured Robert Winters, photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, click to enlarge.

