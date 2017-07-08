There is a new fire burning near Rio Blanco County Road 9 north of Meeker. Multiple fire crews have responded to the Wilson Creek Fire, which was reported Saturday Morning. The public is being asked not to call 911 to report the blaze, as firefighters are already on scene. Photo of the fire courtesy of the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, click to enlarge.
New Fire North Of Meeker
