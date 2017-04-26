New City Council Sworn In Tuesday

A new City Council was sworn in Tuesday night at Craig City Hall. John Ponikvar took the oath of office to become Craig’s new Mayor while Andrea Camp and Chris Nichols were sworn in as new councilmen, as were reelected council members Jarrod Ogden and Tony Bohrer. All expressed optimism for the future of Craig, while stressing that the challenges that lay ahead for our area are numerous and will take hard work to overcome. To shed light on the financial issues facing the new Council, City Finance Director Bruce Nelson provided a 5 year budget projection at the meeting last night. Nelson said that with city revenues expected to continue to fall, Craig will only be able to maintain current service levels though the end of 2018. If nothing changes by then, Nelson says the city will need to start cutting services starting in 2019. Pictured above from left to right, Chris Nichols, Andrea Camp, Tony Bohrer and John Ponikvar. Jarrod Ogden pictured below, click to enlarge.

