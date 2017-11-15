New Charges For Men Arrested With 300 Ponds Of Pot

The three men, who were arrested recently in Sweetwater County after police found a substantial amount of marijuana in their possession, received additional charges after police recovered drugs, cash, and a firearm in Indiana. 26-year-old Kyle Bolton, 61-year-old Mack Magee Jr. and 20-year-old Antres Holliness-Ransom were pulled over on I-80 last month and were found to have 293.3 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value on $1.4 million in their vehicle. Following the arrest, the Fort Wayne Police Department launched its own investigation into the trio, which led them to search two homes and a vehicle. During the searches, police seized approximately three pounds of high grade marijuana, $1,000 in cash, and a firearm. The three received additional charges after the search, in addition to the multiple felonies they were charged with after being arrested in Wyoming. Pictured above Matt Magee, below from left to right, Kyle Bolton and Antres Holliness-Ransom. Photos courtesy of the Sweetwater County Jail, click to enlarge.

