Mule Deer Carcass Left To Rot

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for shooting and killing a mule deer buck and leaving the body and meat to rot. The buck was found dead earlier this week northwest of Grand Junction. Officials noted that whoever killed the animal made no attempt to salvage the meat and left the antlers on the animal. In addition to leaving the animal on the side of the road, the person who killed the deer also put the public in danger as there were numerous homes near where the animal was found that could have been struck by a stray bullet. Witnesses reported seeing a diesel truck in the area at the time of the incident. CPW is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact DWM Albert Romero at 216-3847. Those with information that prefer to remain anonymous can call Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, or email the information to game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if the information leads to a citation.

