Mule Deer Foundation Banquet Tickets Available

Posted on January 20, 2017 by KRAI| Leave a comment

The Mule Deer Foundation will host their annual banquet next month in Craig. The event will feature a live and silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Pawn or Thunder Runs Survival in Craig. The event sold out last year so you should get your tickets quickly. The banquet will be held at the Clarion Inn Saturday February 25th. Those with questions can call 629-2932.

This entry was posted in News and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

NEW - Start A Conversation Or Leave Your Thoughts