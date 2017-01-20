The Mule Deer Foundation will host their annual banquet next month in Craig. The event will feature a live and silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Pawn or Thunder Runs Survival in Craig. The event sold out last year so you should get your tickets quickly. The banquet will be held at the Clarion Inn Saturday February 25th. Those with questions can call 629-2932.
Mule Deer Foundation Banquet Tickets Available
