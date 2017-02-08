Move Over, It’s The Law!

The Colorado Department of Transportation has started a new “move over” campaign to help better protect the states emergency responders. T he goal is to reduce the number of accidents involving first responders by reminding drivers that Colorado law mandates they slow down or move over when ever they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the highway. Traffic crashes are the number one cause of death for law enforcement, fire, EMS, maintenance workers and tow professionals, according to CDOT. Colorado State law requires drivers approaching stationary emergency and maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, to move to an adjacent lane whenever possible, or to slow down to a reasonable speed when passing a stopped emergency vehicle.

