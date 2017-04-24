There will be a weed and pest workshop on Monday May 15th at the CSU Extension office in Craig. Topics to be covered include weed management requirements in Moffat County, weed identification, public safety and equipment calibration, among other issues. The cost to participate is $10, which includes lunch. Participants must RSVP for the workshop by this Wednesday. For additional information contact the CSU Extension Office at 824-9180.
Moffat County Weed And Pest Workshop
