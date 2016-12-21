Moffat County Seeks Board Members

Applications are being accepted to fill 28 seats on 12 different boards in Moffat County. Seats are open on the Airport Advisory board, Area Council on Aging, the Land Use Board, and many others. The Moffat County Commissioners are accepting letters of interest from perspective board members through December 30th. Anyone sending in a letter should include their personal contact information. Letters of interest should be mailed to the Moffat County Court House to the attention of the County Commissioners’ assistant Erin Miller. For additional information on the open board seats click here.

