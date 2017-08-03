Moffat County Fair Kicks Off Tonight

The Moffat County Fair gets underway tonight and will go through Saturday August 12th. The grand stands will open Thursday night for project viewing and pictures, with English and Western Division Open Horse Shows taking place Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, Cowboy Church starts at 8:45 and will be followed by a dog agility show starting at ten, with an ice cream social taking place later that day. The fair will continue next week with events like livestock shows, a community barbecue, and a free movie night. The Ridin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo will take place next Friday, followed by Jake Gill live in concert. For additional information on this weekends events, listen to the interview below. For a full fair schedule, click here.

