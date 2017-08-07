Moffat County Fair Goes Through Sunday

The Moffat County Fair continues this week with events being held through Sunday. There will be numerous horse and animal shows throughout the week, culminating with the Ridin’ and Riggin’ Days PRCA Rodeo Friday night. Following the rodeo there will be a concert featuring country music star Jake Gill from 9 to 10:30. The week’s events also include a family movie night Thursday and a 5k fun run Saturday. For additional information on the Moffat County Fair, click here, or listen to the interview below.

