MOCO To Receive Help With Brand Development

Moffat County has received approval to take part in a State of Colorado program called Blueprint 2.0. Launched in 2015, Blueprint 2.0, is a bottom-up effort to turn community feedback on local economic needs into initiatives designed to improve the economies of rural communities. After being rejected for the program last year due to a perceived lack of community support for economic diversification, Craig-Moffat Economic Development Partnership Director Michelle Balleck says the Office of Economic Development was encouraged that Moffat County had nine key community institutions represented in their proposal and that the county is now coming together as a community to expand its’ economy. Due to the local effort, Moffat County has been approved for the Brand Building for Communities program, part of Colorado Blueprint 2.0. With the approval Moffat County will now receive technical support from the Office of Economic Development in its’ effort to build and strengthen the Moffat County brand.

Related