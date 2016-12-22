A Moffat County Road and Bridge employee died this morning in an accident at the Moffat County Landfill. According to Troy Hampton from the Craig Fire Department, the man was dropping off snow and ice at the landfill when he was involved in an accident with a dump truck. The accident is being investigated by the Moffat County Sheriffs Office. No other details are being made available at this time.
UPDATE: MOCO Employee Dies In Accident At Landfill
This entry was posted in News and tagged accident, county, craig fire, department, dump truck, employee, Landfill, Moffat, Road and Bridge, Sheriff’s Office, Troy Hampton. Bookmark the permalink.