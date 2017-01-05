In an their ongoing effort to reduce expenses, The Moffat County Commissioners have changed the County Emergency Manager Position from full to part time. The commissioners voted 2-1 to make the positions part time with Chuck Grobe voting no. The Emergency Manager will now work 20 hours a week which is expected to save the county $27,000 a year. The change will go into effect next month.
MOCO Emergency Manager To Be Part Time
