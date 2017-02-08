MOCO And Craig To Combine Building Departments

In their ongoing efforts to control costs, Moffat County and the City of Craig will combine their building departments into a Regional building Department that will be in charge of both city and county operations. Due to the consolidation, the county is increasing building fees to bring their prices in line with those charged by the city. The County will increase fees charged by the Building Department by 10% across the board. The County also instituted a building evaluation fee that will only apply to extremely time consuming evaluations. Consolidating the departments will help save both the county and the city money as it will allow one person to do the work currently done by two. The departments are expected to be fully combined by the beginning of July.

