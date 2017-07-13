MOCO Broadband Improvement On The Horizon?

Plans to strengthen Moffat County’s broadband infrastructure took another step forward this week. The Moffat County Broadband Committee is currently looking to secure funds for the first stage of the plan, which will include building broadband infrastructure to Craig’s anchor institutions, including health care, education and public safety facilities. This stage of the plan is expected to cost approximately $3.6 million. Craig-Moffat Economic Development Partnership Director Michelle Balleck gave a presentation to the Moffat County Commissioners and Craig City Council Tuesday, to explain how the Broadband Committee plans to obtain funds to pay for the work. Balleck says the group will apply for two grants, the first through the Department of Local Affairs, for $1.6 million, which will be used to match a $1.6 million grant from the Economic Development Administration. If the grant applications are approved, no local cash matches will be required. During the first stage of the project, Yampa Valley Electric Association will provide about $200,000 in benefits by allowing access to their poles and fiber, with the City of Craig contributing around $40,000 of in-kind rent and utilities.

