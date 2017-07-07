Mitsch Bush Announces Plan To Challenge Tipton

Diane Mitsch Bush of Steamboat Springs has announced that she will challenge Representative Scott Tipton for Colorado’s Third U.S. Congressional District seat in 2018. Mitsch Bush is currently serving in the State Legislature and has formerly served as a Routt County Commissioner. Mitsch Bush, who was elected to the Colorado Legislature in2012, serves as the chairwoman on the Agricultural Livestock and Natural Resource Committee and is vice chair of the House Agricultural committee. Democrat Mitsch Bush faces an uphill battle to unseat the incumbent Republican Tipton, who has served as congressman since 2010, as the number of republicans registered to vote in the Third District, outnumber their Democrat counterparts. Pictured Diane Mitsch Bush, photo courtesy of her campaign website.

