UPDATED-Missing Snowmobiler Found

Search and rescue crews were able to locate 61 year old Chris Zigler of Baggs Monday morning, after he did not return from a Sunday snowmobiling excursion. Zigler was by himself riding his snowmobile yesterday in the northeast corner of Moffat County near Bakers Peak. Zigler was reported missing around 2 Monday morning. He was located around 9:30 by a five member search and rescue party. According to Moffat County Sherriff KC Hume, Zigler was found uninjured and in good health. Zigler’s said his snowmobile quit running so he was forced to stay the night. Fortunately, he had brought enough supplies and equipment for an overnight stay.

