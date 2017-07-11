UPDATE: Mill Creek and Peekaboo Fire Containment Increased

Crews have increased containment of the Mill Creek Fire burning in Routt County northeast of Hayden. The fire, which was 30% contained as of Friday, is now estimated at 65% contained. The fire grew by a limited amount over that time period, expanding from an estimated 460 to 484 acres. Smoke may be visible in the area until the fire is fully contained and suppressed. The fire started on private property on the 1st of July, after a tree reportedly fell on a bulldozer. Crews were also able to increase containment of the Peekaboo fire yesterday from 40 to 68%. The Peekaboo fire is located west of Craig,

