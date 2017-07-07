Mill Creek Fire Containment Increases

Crews continued to gain more control of the Mill Creek Fire burning north of Hayden in Routt County. The fire is now 30% contained and has grown to 460 acres. The fire management team sent out an alert yesterday to homeowners within 2 miles of the fire, asking them to leave their property gates open, to allow crews to assess the fuel and fire danger around their homes. This will also allow the fire management team to establish an accurate population count, in the event the fire shifts and the homes need to be evacuated. Photo courtesy of the North Routt Fire Protection District Facebook Page.

