Crews made good progress battling The Mill Creek Fire burning in Routt County northeast of Hayden over the weekend, increasing containment to 100%. The human caused fire did not grow significantly over the last few days, remaining at just under 500 acres. The fire will still require monitoring and will not be declared extinguished until smoke from the fire has not been observed for a minimum of 48 hours. Photo courtesy of the North Routt Fire Protection District Facebook Page, click to enlarge.

