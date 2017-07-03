Milk Creek Battlefield Tour Monday

A guided tour of the Historic Milk Creek Battlefield, 17 miles northeast of Meeker, will be held this afternoon (July 3). The Rio Blanco Historical Society sponsored tour, will begin at Meeker’s White River Museum at 1. Attendees will need to have their own transportation for the drive to the Milk Creek Battlefield site. The author of “Hollow Victory”, a book about the White River Expedition of 1879 and the battle of Milk Creek, will be on hand to tell the story of the battle from the soldier’s point of view. Cost for the tour is $10 for adults.

