Colorado high school basketball games could be a little shorter next season under a new rule passed by the Colorado High School Activities Association. CHSAA Members voted to implement a basketball mercy rule by a vote of 59 to 11, earlier this week. The mercy rule would apply only in games where a team has a 35-point or higher lead in the fourth quarter. In those games, the clock would only stop for injuries, timeouts and free throws.
Mercy Rule For CO High School Basketball
