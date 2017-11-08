Meetings To Talk Bears In Wyoming

The state of Wyoming is now in control of grizzly bear management, and wildlife officials want to hear from the public about preferred grizzly bear management practices. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding eight listening sessions across the state to talk to people about bear management. The Game and Fish Commission updated the grizzly bear management plan recently, which will help guide biologists’ efforts in grizzly bear management. The public meetings will allow people to ask questions about the plan and offer feedback, according to a release sent by the department. A list of the scheduled meetings is available below.

6 p.m. Thursday at the Sheridan regional Game and Fish office;

6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Virginian Lodge in Jackson;

6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Pinedale regional Game and Fish office;

6 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Green River regional Game and Fish office;

6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Holiday Inn in Cody;

and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Inn at Lander.