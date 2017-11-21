Meetings To Discuss Routt County Budget

The Routt County Finance Department will be providing information on the 2018 budget at two meetings. The proposed 2018 Budget will be reviewed at a meeting tomorrow at the Routt County Courthouse, in the Sarvis Creek meeting room. This meeting is open to the public and will be held from 1:30 to 2:30. There will be another Public Hearing for the 2018 Budget on Thursday November 30th, at the Routt County Courthouse, in the Commissioner’s Hearing Room, from 5:00 to 5:30. Those with questions on the meetings should call 870-5313.

