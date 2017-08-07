Meeting To Talk Wyoming Wild Horse Management

The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming will hold its annual statewide hearing tomorrow on the use of helicopters and motorized vehicles in wild horse management operations, at the Rock Springs Field Office. The meeting will allow the public to comment and provide suggestions regarding the use of helicopters and motorized vehicles in the management of wild horses throughout Wyoming. Helicopters are used for wild horse removal and to count the population in herd management areas, with Motorized vehicles, including tractor trailers and pickup trucks used for horse transportation. The hearing will start tomorrow afternoon at 5:30 and each person that signs in will be given approximately 3 minutes to state their comment. For additional information on the meeting, call 307-352-0331.

