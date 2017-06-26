Meeting To Talk Tri-State Ammonia Storage

Moffat County will host a meeting tomorrow at noon, to discuss the bulk storage and transportation of ammonia at the Tri-State facility. Numerous truck loads of ammonia will be dropped off at the facility over the coming weeks, which will be used in the power plant’s pollution control system. While no problems are anticipated, there is always a potential for spills or leakage when transporting and storing ammonia. At the meeting, the public will receive information about ammonia transportation and storage. Lunch will be provided. For additional information on the noon meeting, call 824-9153.

