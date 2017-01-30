Meeting To Discuss Wildlife Issues In NW Colorado

There will be a Sportsmen’s round-table discussion for the Northwest Region hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The meeting will be next month in Meeker. Elected representatives from the region will collect information at the meeting on a variety of wildlife related issues and then relay their findings to CPW leadership at the Statewide Sportsman meeting which will be held in March. Hunters and Anglers from around the northwest are encouraged to attend the meeting to provide their input on wildlife related issues. Topics up for discussion will be winter conditions, mule deer numbers, predator management and financial sustainability. According to CPW Northwest Regional Manager Ron Velarde, CPW will make big decisions in the future, so input gathered at meetings around the state will go a long way to determine the course the department will take. The round-table will be held at White River Electric Association in Meeker Thursday February 9th beginning at 6. For additional information on the Sportsmen’s round-table, click here.

