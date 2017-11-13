Meeting In Craig To Talk Broadband

There will be a meeting this week concerning the future of broadband in Craig. At the meeting, Zirkel representatives will provide attendees a better understanding of what broadband is, and will talk about affordable options to improve broadband access in the community. Enhanced broadband can bring new business opportunities to Craig, encourage population growth, and improve quality of life for residents. The presentation will take place Wednesday at the Luttrell Barn starting at 5:30. Those with questions about the meeting should call 871-8500.

