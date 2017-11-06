Meeker And SoRoCo Advance In Football Playoffs

The Meeker Cowboys defeated Cornerstone Christian Academy on Saturday in the first round of the 1A State football playoffs. The Cowboys will travel to play Limon this weekend for a second round match-up. The game will be Saturday at 1, and will be carried live on 55 Country and online at KRAI.COM, beginning with the pre-game at 12:40. SoRoCo was also victorious over the weekend, upsetting Merino in the first round of the 8 man State football playoffs. The Rams now face Mancos Saturday at 1, in Mancos.