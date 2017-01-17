Math Requirements For Wyo High Schools Unchanged

Wyoming high-schoolers will still only have to complete three years of math to graduate. A bill that would have required high school students in the state, to take four years of math classes to graduate, failed earlier this week in the Wyoming State Legislature. The bill was introduced Monday, but died in a committee later that day. The bill would have added an additional math or computer science requirement for Wyoming high-schoolers, currently students only need three years of math to graduate. Proponents of the bill said that the fourth year of math would help improve Wyoming students’ college performances, while opponents said the changes would have been too costly for the state to implement.

