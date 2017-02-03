Man Missing From CAPS Arrested

A man who went missing Wednesday night from CAPS in Craig was arrested Thursday night by Craig Police. An on duty police officer spotted the missing man, 51-year-old Anthony Manning, near Thunder Rolls Bowling Center. The officer was able to follow Manning to a trailer off of West First Street where he was arrested. Two other individuals at the residents were also arrested due to outstanding warrants. Pictured Anthony Manning. Photo courtesy of the Craig Police Department, click to enlarge.

